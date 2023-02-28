PLTK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Now

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is 13.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $21.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.72% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.65, the stock is -4.71% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -11.55% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -46.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.12%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 11.78. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.56% and -55.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.10% this year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.70M, and float is at 45.98M with Short Float at 7.87%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gross Dana Rebecca,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gross Dana Rebecca sold 15,262 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $8.58 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 27,943,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $11.58 per share for $323.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 184.26 million shares of the PLTK stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is -5.27% lower over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -12.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.