Positives for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) as stock gains in recent trading

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) is -17.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $8.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 79.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -20.35% and -22.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -28.57% off its SMA200. PGEN registered -42.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.84.

The stock witnessed a -22.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.62%, and is -9.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has around 456 employees, a market worth around $316.26M and $49.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 51.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -56.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.30%).

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.67M, and float is at 183.37M with Short Float at 4.37%.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRK RANDAL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KIRK RANDAL J bought 11,428,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $20.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31.13 million shares.

Precigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Thomasian Harry Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 28,571 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $1.75 per share for $49999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84961.0 shares of the PGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Perez Jeffrey Thomas (SVP, IP Affairs) acquired 28,571 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $49999.0. The insider now directly holds 381,012 shares of Precigen Inc. (PGEN).