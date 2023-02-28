Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) – The -34.84% Downside Potential Remains

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is 28.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.55 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.90 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -74.17% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -13.26% and 0.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -19.83% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -65.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.47%.

The stock witnessed a -18.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.28%, and is -8.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 26659 employees, a market worth around $855.37M and $12.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.05. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.18% and -64.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.40% this year.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.00M, and float is at 341.40M with Short Float at 6.28%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 15,732 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $3.17 per share for a total of $49875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59584.0 shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 9,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $3.20 per share for $29662.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75316.0 shares of the QRTEA stock.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -38.05% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 5.14% higher over the same period. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) is -37.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.