Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) is 12.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $7.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STRC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is 3.01% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 5.96% at the moment leaves the stock -71.33% off its SMA200. STRC registered -89.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.49%.

The stock witnessed a 7.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.11%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $89.43M and $9.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.61% and -91.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -303.60% this year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.94M, and float is at 78.64M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FINN BRIAN D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FINN BRIAN D bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $3.11 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that FINN BRIAN D (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $2.92 per share for $43782.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77315.0 shares of the STRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, FINN BRIAN D (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.82 for $76380.0. The insider now directly holds 62,315 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC).