The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 15.62% Change This Year

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is 15.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.59 and a high of $50.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.09% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -18.97% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.50, the stock is -2.74% and 4.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 6.70% off its SMA200. CG registered -23.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $Chemours Company (The) and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $Zillow Group, Inc.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.44%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $12.62B and $4.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.28 and Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.30% and -31.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.20% this year.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 363.14M, and float is at 240.29M with Short Float at 7.34%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finn Christopher,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Finn Christopher sold 20,756 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $36.10 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Larson Bruce M. (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 19,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $36.10 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the CG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Buser Curtis L. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,401 shares at an average price of $36.10 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 1,247,244 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG).

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.54% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 5.33% higher over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is 7.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.