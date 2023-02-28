These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is 25.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.02 and a high of $38.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $28.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.35% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -79.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.73, the stock is -3.61% and 6.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 36.23% off its SMA200. ANF registered -25.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.96.

The stock witnessed a 3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.81%, and is -7.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.90 and Fwd P/E is 16.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.92% and -26.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 330.40% this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.49M, and float is at 48.14M with Short Float at 10.90%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scott Kristin A.,the company’sPresident-Global Brands. SEC filings show that Scott Kristin A. sold 52,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $27.87 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that BURMAN TERRY LEE (Director) sold a total of 42,663 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $22.57 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53214.0 shares of the ANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, GREENLEES MICHAEL E (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $18.17 for $27255.0. The insider now directly holds 9,849 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 22.37% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 18.87% higher over the same period. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is -33.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.