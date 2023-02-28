These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is -13.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -4.70% and -7.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -26.21% off its SMA200. REI registered -29.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.69.

The stock witnessed a -15.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.20%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $367.98M and $307.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.13 and Fwd P/E is 2.40. Profit margin for the company is 48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.23% and -58.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ring Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.80% this year.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.38M, and float is at 98.22M with Short Float at 21.14%.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kruse William R,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kruse William R bought 507,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $2.67 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.45 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) that is trading -30.63% down over the past 12 months. Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is 17.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.