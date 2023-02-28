These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is 8.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.55 and a high of $136.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $73.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.79% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -10.03% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.72, the stock is -4.18% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.33 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -15.04% off its SMA200. ZM registered -41.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.00%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.18%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 8422 employees, a market worth around $21.74B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.63 and Fwd P/E is 20.18. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.00% and -45.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Hold”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 24 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.60% this year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.16M, and float is at 214.78M with Short Float at 6.84%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steckelberg Kelly,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Steckelberg Kelly sold 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $78.60 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Steckelberg Kelly (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $67.80 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Tomb Gregory (President) disposed off 4,801 shares at an average price of $70.98 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 28,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).