Things appear to be looking up for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is -10.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is -8.53% and -5.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -34.29% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -71.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.88.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.09%, and is -14.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 385 employees, a market worth around $365.20M and $157.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.08% and -72.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.80%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.03M, and float is at 74.06M with Short Float at 31.24%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poulton Stuart,the company’sEVP, Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Poulton Stuart sold 5,869 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $3.19 per share for a total of $18717.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64131.0 shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Mason Michael (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 4,141 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $3.40 per share for $14079.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) disposed off 3,950 shares at an average price of $3.40 for $13430.0. The insider now directly holds 604,655 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 4.31% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -15.96% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -13.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.