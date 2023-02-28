Things appear to be looking up for Republic Services Inc. (RSG)

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.50 and a high of $149.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RSG stock was last observed hovering at around $129.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $129.25, the stock is 2.37% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.05% off its SMA200. RSG registered 10.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.34.

The stock witnessed a 4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.91%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $40.58B and $13.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.55 and Fwd P/E is 22.37. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -13.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.50M, and float is at 315.20M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Republic Services Inc. (RSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kirk Jennifer M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kirk Jennifer M bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $129.60 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4449.0 shares.

Republic Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Duffy Michael A (Director) bought a total of 385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $130.56 per share for $50266.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 385.0 shares of the RSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Vander Ark Jon (CEO and President) disposed off 14,100 shares at an average price of $142.49 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 59,619 shares of Republic Services Inc. (RSG).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is trading 6.45% up over the past 12 months and Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is -9.20% lower over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 11.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.