Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 3.01% Change This Year

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is 3.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $14.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.84% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.3% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.65, the stock is -3.83% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 0.14% off its SMA200. VLY registered -13.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.50%.

The stock witnessed a 1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.87%, and is -5.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3370 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.25 and Fwd P/E is 7.83. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.38% and -16.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 506.34M, and float is at 499.30M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABRAMSON ANDREW B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ABRAMSON ANDREW B sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.90 per share for a total of $71400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Valley National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that WILLIAMS SIDNEY S (Director) bought a total of 208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $12.12 per share for $2521.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10854.0 shares of the VLY stock.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading 1.88% up over the past 12 months and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is 9.40% higher over the same period. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is -60.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.