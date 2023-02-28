Waste Management Inc. (WM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.70% Change This Year

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is -3.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.89 and a high of $175.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $151.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $166.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.05% lower than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.07, the stock is -0.84% and -2.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -5.25% off its SMA200. WM registered 6.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.39.

The stock witnessed a -0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.89%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 49500 employees, a market worth around $61.52B and $19.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.01 and Fwd P/E is 22.55. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -14.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 409.20M, and float is at 407.05M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nagy Leslie K,the company’sVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Nagy Leslie K sold 60 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $153.40 per share for a total of $9204.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6010.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Carrasco Rafael (SVP Operations) sold a total of 55 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $153.80 per share for $8459.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12100.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Smith Donald J (Sr. VP – Operations) disposed off 49 shares at an average price of $153.50 for $7522.0. The insider now directly holds 4,236 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -9.20% down over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 10.03% higher over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 11.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.