What should you know before buying stock in Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) is 14.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $15.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOWL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $17.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.87% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.39, the stock is 7.25% and 11.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 22.65% off its SMA200. BOWL registered 66.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.41%.

The stock witnessed a 13.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.77%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has around 2965 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.70. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.91% and -2.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.48M, and float is at 101.07M with Short Float at 8.80%.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parker Brett I.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parker Brett I. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $15.50 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.05 million shares.

Bowlero Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Shannon Thomas F. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 16,257 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $14.86 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the BOWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Shannon Thomas F. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 353,261 shares at an average price of $14.99 for $5.3 million. The insider now directly holds 416,257 shares of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL).