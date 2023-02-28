What should you know before buying stock in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is 72.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.29 and a high of $15.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UVE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.22% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.89% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.26, the stock is 44.81% and 56.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 21.41% at the moment leaves the stock 59.71% off its SMA200. UVE registered 45.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 47.32%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 50.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.27%, and is 43.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) has around 1047 employees, a market worth around $463.07M and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.78. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.19% and 20.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.60M, and float is at 27.40M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Jon,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Springer Jon sold 16,861 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $11.34 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that McCahill Francis Xavier III (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $10.17 per share for $30510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13337.0 shares of the UVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, PETERSON RICHARD D (Director) acquired 1,075 shares at an average price of $9.30 for $10003.0. The insider now directly holds 6,412 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE).

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading -14.03% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) that is -54.40% lower over the same period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is 10.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.