What should you know before buying stock in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is 2.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.99 and a high of $16.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is -3.91% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -16.68% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -34.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.10.

The stock witnessed a -4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.35%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.01% and -35.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.90M, and float is at 223.80M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Staley Gary W,the company’sSVP Global Sales NSE. SEC filings show that Staley Gary W sold 13,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80027.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) sold a total of 13,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $11.16 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93663.0 shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) disposed off 13,216 shares at an average price of $11.31 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 107,116 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading -9.66% down over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 10.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.