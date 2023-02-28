Why should you keep an eye on NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)?

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is 19.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $37.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.42% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.50, the stock is -14.12% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -19.05% off its SMA200. NSTG registered -72.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.75%.

The stock witnessed a -8.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.38%, and is -12.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $453.53M and $135.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.39% and -74.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.53M, and float is at 46.24M with Short Float at 6.70%.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bailey K Thomas,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bailey K Thomas bought 29,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $8.05 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48533.0 shares.

NanoString Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that GRAY R BRADLEY (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $7.75 per share for $39998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the NSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, GRAY R BRADLEY (President and CEO) acquired 62,500 shares at an average price of $7.35 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 264,837 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 0.22% up over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -52.88% lower over the same period. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is -18.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.