Why should you keep an eye on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is 0.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.68 and a high of $68.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $65.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.38% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -5.32% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.30, the stock is -2.70% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. QSR registered 16.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.13.

The stock witnessed a -3.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.07%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $20.30B and $6.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.10 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.89% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.00M, and float is at 302.22M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cil Jose E.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Cil Jose E. sold 264,461 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $65.64 per share for a total of $17.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Cil Jose E. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 21,998 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $65.04 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Kobza Joshua (COO) disposed off 19,079 shares at an average price of $65.04 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 377,321 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 8.06% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -0.76% lower over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -9.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.