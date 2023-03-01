Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.88% Change This Year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is -13.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.56 and a high of $123.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $73.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $92.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -17.1% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.60, the stock is -12.68% and -14.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -18.98% off its SMA200. AKAM registered -31.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.12%.

The stock witnessed a -16.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.53%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $11.80B and $3.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.99 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.06% and -41.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.10M, and float is at 155.80M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEIGHTON F THOMSON,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 340 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $73.72 per share for a total of $25065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49249.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that LEIGHTON F THOMSON (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 342 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $73.22 per share for $25041.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48909.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, LEIGHTON F THOMSON (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 337 shares at an average price of $74.27 for $25029.0. The insider now directly holds 48,567 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is trading 16.91% up over the past 12 months and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) that is -28.86% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 12.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.