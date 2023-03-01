Alcon Inc. (ALC) – The 19.72% Upside Potential Remains

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is -0.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.21 and a high of $81.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALC stock was last observed hovering at around $70.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.45% off the consensus price target high of $95.38 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -6.59% lower than the price target low of $64.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.24, the stock is -8.21% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -0.69% off its SMA200. ALC registered -11.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.25%.

The stock witnessed a -8.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.12%, and is -6.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $33.55B and $8.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.34 and Fwd P/E is 27.08. Distance from 52-week low is 23.60% and -16.76% from its 52-week high.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcon Inc. (ALC) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 491.70M, and float is at 491.31M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alcon Inc. (ALC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.