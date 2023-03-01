AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 75.43% Change This Year

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is 75.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $21.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -58.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1328.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.14, the stock is 24.79% and 36.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 108.94 million and changing -6.18% at the moment leaves the stock -5.12% off its SMA200. AMC registered -34.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$289.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.93%, and is 17.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.35% over the week and 12.26% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3046 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $4.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.39% and -66.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 517.58M, and float is at 516.04M with Short Float at 25.51%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antara Capital LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Antara Capital LP sold 17,557,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $2.46 per share for a total of $43.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227.23 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,920,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $2.40 per share for $11.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 244.79 million shares of the AMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) disposed off 287,789 shares at an average price of $4.56 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -23.19% down over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is -11.01% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -21.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.