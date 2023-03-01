Analysts suggest Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) could spike 56.78% in a year

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is 83.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.55 and a high of $206.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $58.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.87% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.78% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -140.11% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.83, the stock is 0.73% and 26.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.77 million and changing 9.96% at the moment leaves the stock 7.29% off its SMA200. COIN registered -63.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.86%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.41%, and is 4.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.49% over the week and 12.07% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 4510 employees, a market worth around $16.01B and $3.19B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.48% and -68.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.40% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.81M, and float is at 175.62M with Short Float at 18.92%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Jennifer N.,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Jennifer N. sold 8,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $62.12 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34752.0 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Brock Lawrence J (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 16,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $59.46 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12808.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Armstrong Brian (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 29,732 shares at an average price of $57.83 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).