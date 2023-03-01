Are we looking at the next big move in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is 2.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.31 and a high of $43.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.37% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.4% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.02, the stock is -8.04% and -4.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -9.03% off its SMA200. AMH registered -19.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.45%.

The stock witnessed a -8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.14%, and is -5.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1538 employees, a market worth around $11.43B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.67 and Fwd P/E is 58.53. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.83% and -29.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.60% this year.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.94M, and float is at 307.50M with Short Float at 3.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BENHAM DOUGLAS N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BENHAM DOUGLAS N bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $22.55 per share for a total of $90200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22070.0 shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $22.51 per share for $90040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20070.0 shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) acquired 3,567 shares at an average price of $22.41 for $79928.0. The insider now directly holds 18,070 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -23.55% down over the past 12 months and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is -28.67% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -28.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.