Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) is 110.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $13.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUPH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -65.27% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.09, the stock is 7.45% and 23.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing 9.12% at the moment leaves the stock 12.06% off its SMA200. AUPH registered -44.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.75%.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.27%, and is 16.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $129.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.34% and -32.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.90%).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.86M, and float is at 132.88M with Short Float at 9.53%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donley Matthew Maxwell,the company’sEx VP, Internal Operations. SEC filings show that Donley Matthew Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.66 per share for a total of $46600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27927.0 shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Habig Scott Michael (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $5.01 per share for $25075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the AUPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Martin Michael Robert (Chief Business Officer) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $5.16 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 89,512 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading 22.91% up over the past 12 months and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) that is -62.91% lower over the same period. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -51.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.