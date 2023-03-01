Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 78.53% Upside

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) is 240.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.53% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is 52.88% and 96.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 25.93% at the moment leaves the stock 13.77% off its SMA200. BLBX registered -39.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.54%.

The stock witnessed a 137.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.35%, and is 64.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.83% over the week and 25.94% over the month.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $14.28M and $5.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 291.55% and -81.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -516.90% this year.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.19M, and float is at 7.67M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KEPLER GUST,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that KEPLER GUST bought 1,130,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $3.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.46 million shares.

Blackboxstocks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Balestri Ray (Director) bought a total of 8,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.27 per share for $10392.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BLBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, WINSPEAR ROBERT L (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,521 shares at an average price of $1.30 for $5877.0. The insider now directly holds 173,000 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX).