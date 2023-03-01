BTU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Now

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is 3.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $33.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $26.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.94% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.30, the stock is -0.40% and -1.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 8.40% off its SMA200. BTU registered 70.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.73%.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.60%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $4.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.47 and Fwd P/E is 7.84. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.41% and -17.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.80% this year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.10M, and float is at 142.42M with Short Float at 12.88%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spurbeck Mark,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Spurbeck Mark sold 21,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $25.88 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67108.0 shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Jarboe Scott T. (CAO and Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 11,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $25.88 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62930.0 shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Elliott Investment Management (10% Owner) disposed off 211,912 shares at an average price of $28.63 for $6.07 million. The insider now directly holds 21,367,103 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).