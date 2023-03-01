CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is 35.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is -13.92% and 3.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -24.43% off its SMA200. CLSK registered -70.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.81%.

The stock witnessed a -5.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.32%, and is -11.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $230.13M and $122.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.62% and -80.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -232.20% this year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.39M, and float is at 40.97M with Short Float at 15.63%.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.78 per share for a total of $34532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.