Corning Incorporated (GLW) up 6.29% since start of the year

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is 6.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.98 and a high of $40.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLW stock was last observed hovering at around $34.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $38.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.17% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.09% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.95, the stock is -3.53% and -1.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 0.72% off its SMA200. GLW registered -17.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.99%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) has around 57500 employees, a market worth around $28.26B and $14.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.09 and Fwd P/E is 13.45. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.15% and -16.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 843.00M, and float is at 763.28M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Corning Incorporated (GLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zhang John Z,the company’sSenior VP & GM, Display. SEC filings show that Zhang John Z sold 5,744 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $35.52 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Corning Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that WEEKS WENDELL P (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 97,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $35.51 per share for $3.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the GLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Zhang John Z (Senior VP & GM, Display) disposed off 4,655 shares at an average price of $36.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 5,744 shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW).

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -1.47% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -11.36% lower over the same period.