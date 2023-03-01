CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is -8.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.25 and a high of $85.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSGP stock was last observed hovering at around $70.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.34% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.71% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.66, the stock is -7.16% and -8.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -1.54% off its SMA200. CSGP registered 14.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.48%.

The stock witnessed a -9.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.65%, and is -7.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has around 5653 employees, a market worth around $28.74B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.22 and Fwd P/E is 50.36. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.69% and -17.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.19M, and float is at 402.34M with Short Float at 1.17%.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill John W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hill John W sold 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $78.92 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20734.0 shares.

CoStar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 1,296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $82.81 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36900.0 shares of the CSGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Hill John W (Director) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $74.49 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 20,598 shares of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is trading -51.15% down over the past 12 months.