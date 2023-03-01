Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is 3.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.76 and a high of $153.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $104.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.44% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -30.29% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.23, the stock is -6.81% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.51% off its SMA200. DLR registered -24.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.80%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.33%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 3030 employees, a market worth around $31.03B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.40 and Fwd P/E is 82.53. Profit margin for the company is 27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.54% and -32.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 491.90% this year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.69M, and float is at 283.57M with Short Float at 3.57%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharp Christopher,the company’sEVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Sharp Christopher sold 4,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Lee Jeannie (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $115.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10975.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $111.01 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 11,676 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -16.87% down over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -22.67% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -46.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.