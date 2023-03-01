Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is 11.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.41 and a high of $49.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $43.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -11.92% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.53, the stock is -2.67% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 10.95% off its SMA200. DT registered -2.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.45%.

The stock witnessed a 11.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.85%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $12.42B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 433.98 and Fwd P/E is 42.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.61% and -14.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.96M, and float is at 194.88M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greifeneder Bernd,the company’sSVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Greifeneder Bernd sold 4,972 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $43.49 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Pace Stephen J. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 4,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $43.49 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Dollentz-Scharer Matthias (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 2,314 shares at an average price of $43.49 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 68,779 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -16.11% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -38.73% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 1.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.