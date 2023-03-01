Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -20.54% Change This Year

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is -20.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.67 and a high of $339.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $210.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.32% off the consensus price target high of $365.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.41% higher than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $210.53, the stock is -1.38% and -12.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -16.45% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 36.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.05%.

The stock witnessed a 0.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.09%, and is 4.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 2821 employees, a market worth around $29.44B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.89 and Fwd P/E is 28.68. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.62% and -38.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 170.30% this year.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.23M, and float is at 132.66M with Short Float at 4.30%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RANHOFF DAVID A,the company’sEVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that RANHOFF DAVID A sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $203.25 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97102.0 shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan (President & CEO) sold a total of 36,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $327.65 per share for $11.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.13 million shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, McNeil Jeff (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $326.42 for $4.9 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading 12.75% up over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is 13.50% higher over the same period. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is -12.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.