Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 13.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $118.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $114.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $115.09, the stock is 1.91% and 8.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 13.78% off its SMA200. FISV registered 17.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.84%.

The stock witnessed a 8.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.29%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $74.42B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.46 and Fwd P/E is 13.79. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.24% and -2.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 633.60M, and float is at 620.79M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiarello Guy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Chiarello Guy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $105.94 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,063 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $105.03 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,937 shares at an average price of $105.03 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 202,686 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -33.66% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -18.45% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -9.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.