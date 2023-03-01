Fisker Inc. (FSR) – The 25.7% Upside Potential Remains

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is 2.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $14.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -85.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.43, the stock is 3.63% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.69 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -10.12% off its SMA200. FSR registered -37.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.44%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.67%, and is 15.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) has around 396 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $0.08M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.03% and -49.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -238.80% this year.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.23M, and float is at 175.79M with Short Float at 34.34%.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fisker Henrik,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Fisker Henrik bought 33,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $7.42 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Fisker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Greuel Wendy J. (Director) bought a total of 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $7.28 per share for $9858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1355.0 shares of the FSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Finnucan John C IV (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 450 shares at an average price of $7.31 for $3290.0. The insider now directly holds 16,908 shares of Fisker Inc. (FSR).