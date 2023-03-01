Geron Corporation (GERN) up 14.88% since start of the year

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 14.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -6.29% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.78 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 24.39% off its SMA200. GERN registered 152.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.32%.

The stock witnessed a -16.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.23%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 175.25% and -27.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.24M, and float is at 380.57M with Short Float at 6.23%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCARLETT JOHN A,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Geron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that SCARLETT JOHN A (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 446,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $3.03 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, GRETHLEIN ANDREW J (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 384,719 shares at an average price of $3.03 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Geron Corporation (GERN).

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 130.38% up over the past 12 months and Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is -31.26% lower over the same period. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is 12.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.