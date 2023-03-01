Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) – The 24.86% Upside Potential Remains

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is -7.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.52 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.96% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.04% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.05, the stock is -9.33% and -8.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -23.34% off its SMA200. GO registered -2.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.84%.

The stock witnessed a -9.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.17%, and is -6.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has around 803 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.48 and Fwd P/E is 23.69. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.00% and -41.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.20% this year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.06M, and float is at 88.83M with Short Float at 10.46%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herman Thomas F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Herman Thomas F sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $29.15 per share for a total of $58300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33400.0 shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Herman Thomas F (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $29.40 per share for $58800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35400.0 shares of the GO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Herman Thomas F (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $30.05 for $60100.0. The insider now directly holds 37,400 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO).