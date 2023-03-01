indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) on Track to Reach $14.50 in a Year

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is 79.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $10.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.46, the stock is 17.36% and 38.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.78 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 41.50% off its SMA200. INDI registered 32.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.10%.

The stock witnessed a 32.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.03%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $110.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.53. Profit margin for the company is -88.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.31% and -0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.51M, and float is at 81.72M with Short Float at 15.38%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Machuga Steven,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Machuga Steven sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $10.35 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66376.0 shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that McClymont Donald (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $10.04 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4298.0 shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, schiller Thomas (CFO and EVP of Strategy) disposed off 58,900 shares at an average price of $9.80 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 1,334,303 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).