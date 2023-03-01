Is The AES Corporation (AES) a good stock to buy now?

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is -14.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.62 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $24.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $24.68, the stock is -5.51% and -8.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.55 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -0.43% off its SMA200. AES registered 16.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.71%.

The stock witnessed a -8.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.74%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

The AES Corporation (AES) has around 8450 employees, a market worth around $16.53B and $12.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.26. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.55% and -17.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year.

The AES Corporation (AES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 711.00M, and float is at 665.70M with Short Float at 1.79%.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at The AES Corporation (AES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gluski Andres,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $28.43 per share for a total of $21.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.29 million shares.

The AES Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that MILLER JAMES H (Director) sold a total of 19,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $21.68 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Coughlin Stephen (EVP and CFO) acquired 47,000 shares at an average price of $21.30 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 67,622 shares of The AES Corporation (AES).

The AES Corporation (AES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -7.94% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -5.95% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -30.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.