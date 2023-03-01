Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) is 2.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRBP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -0.42% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.39 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -40.86% off its SMA200. KRBP registered -69.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.76%.

The stock witnessed a -6.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.32%, and is 27.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.32% over the week and 14.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.42% and -81.45% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.84M, and float is at 15.52M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.