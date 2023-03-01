Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) is 5.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $14.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGNI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $11.13, the stock is -10.72% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 18.20% off its SMA200. MGNI registered -21.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.82%.

The stock witnessed a -3.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.37%, and is -17.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has around 947 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $563.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.23. Profit margin for the company is -23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.28% and -25.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.72M, and float is at 116.26M with Short Float at 6.71%.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Magnite Inc. (MGNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRETT MICHAEL G.,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that BARRETT MICHAEL G. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $11.58 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Magnite Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Lam Rachel (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $9.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MGNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Evans Katie Seitz (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 15,805 shares at an average price of $13.13 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 393,276 shares of Magnite Inc. (MGNI).