Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MPC Stock Is Going Next

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is 6.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.18 and a high of $136.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $126.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.98% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.09% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.15% lower than the price target low of $121.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.60, the stock is -0.40% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 16.31% off its SMA200. MPC registered 61.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.46%.

The stock witnessed a -6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.28%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $56.38B and $174.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.43 and Fwd P/E is 9.57. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.91% and -9.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 464.00M, and float is at 449.46M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aydt Timothy J,the company’sEx VP, Refining. SEC filings show that Aydt Timothy J sold 7,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $126.54 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16762.0 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Lyon Shawn M (SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC) sold a total of 12,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $121.65 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14660.0 shares of the MPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Hennigan Michael J (President & CEO) disposed off 80,149 shares at an average price of $118.73 for $9.52 million. The insider now directly holds 248,596 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 41.20% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 14.52% higher over the same period.