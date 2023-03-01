Mattel Inc. (MAT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is 0.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.21 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $17.99, the stock is -7.31% and -4.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -13.19% off its SMA200. MAT registered -29.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.34%.

The stock witnessed a -10.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 33900 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $5.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.40 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.98% and -33.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.99M, and float is at 351.36M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is -6.37% lower over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -13.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.