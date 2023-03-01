Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is 20.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.10 and a high of $68.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $47.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98%.

Currently trading at $48.55, the stock is 7.28% and 14.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 13.70% off its SMA200. NTRA registered -27.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.02%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.19%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 2670 employees, a market worth around $5.24B and $776.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.02% and -28.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.70% this year.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.73M, and float is at 104.60M with Short Float at 6.84%.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brophy Michael Burkes,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Brophy Michael Burkes sold 19,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $43.68 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49664.0 shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Brophy Michael Burkes (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $42.33 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68990.0 shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Brophy Michael Burkes (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 48,697 shares at an average price of $42.08 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 103,990 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -50.98% down over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 26.05% higher over the same period. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 57.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.