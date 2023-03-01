Nikola Corporation (NKLA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NKLA Stock Is Going Next

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is 2.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $11.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -11.29% and -9.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.59 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -47.14% off its SMA200. NKLA registered -71.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.00%.

The stock witnessed a -19.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.11%, and is -7.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $44.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.45% and -81.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-85.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 488.05M, and float is at 324.62M with Short Float at 32.38%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 237 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 160 and purchases happening 77 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL MARK A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $2.21 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that RUSSELL MARK A (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $2.34 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.96 million shares of the NKLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, RUSSELL MARK A (Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.31 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,959,917 shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA).