Prologis Inc. (PLD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is 9.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.03 and a high of $174.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $122.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.06% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 1.28% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.40, the stock is -3.29% and 1.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.36% off its SMA200. PLD registered -16.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.86%.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.02%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has around 2466 employees, a market worth around $116.42B and $5.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.34 and Fwd P/E is 43.01. Profit margin for the company is 56.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.88% and -29.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 920.95M, and float is at 738.19M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Prologis Inc. (PLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OCONNOR DAVID P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $114.13 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9000.0 shares.

Prologis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Modjtabai Avid (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $118.65 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the PLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, LYONS IRVING F III (Director) disposed off 44,385 shares at an average price of $164.60 for $7.31 million. The insider now directly holds 22,431 shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD).

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading 4.51% up over the past 12 months and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) that is -15.37% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -15.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.