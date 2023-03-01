Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:RKLB Stock Is Going Next

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) is 19.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $9.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RKLB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is -7.03% and -0.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -3.39% off its SMA200. RKLB registered -52.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.09%.

The stock witnessed a -8.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.66%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has around 758 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $186.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.31% and -53.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -324.20% this year.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 469.77M, and float is at 372.96M with Short Float at 6.23%.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIFFIN MICHAEL D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GRIFFIN MICHAEL D sold 50,688 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $4.12 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Spice Adam C. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 45,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $4.22 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.75 million shares of the RKLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Kampani Arjun () disposed off 13,810 shares at an average price of $4.22 for $58278.0. The insider now directly holds 591,025 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB).