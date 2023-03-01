Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is 39.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.43 and a high of $183.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $178.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53%.

Currently trading at $179.69, the stock is 22.18% and 30.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 23.52% off its SMA200. SGEN registered 39.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.92%.

The stock witnessed a 27.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.57%, and is 14.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has around 3256 employees, a market worth around $33.74B and $1.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.44% and -1.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.11M, and float is at 183.63M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMPSON TODD E,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SIMPSON TODD E sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $182.53 per share for a total of $3.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Seagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that SIMPSON TODD E (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 39,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $160.00 per share for $6.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, LIU JEAN I (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $155.00 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 85,113 shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -46.10% down over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 2.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.