TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is 2.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $5.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is -8.72% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -9.64% at the moment leaves the stock -11.79% off its SMA200. TTI registered 21.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.75%.

The stock witnessed a -10.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.26%, and is -8.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $453.15M and $518.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.67. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.50% and -38.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

TETRA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.00% this year.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.41M, and float is at 115.78M with Short Float at 1.34%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McNiven Roy,the company’sSr. Vice President. SEC filings show that McNiven Roy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $3.35 per share for a total of $8375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

TETRA Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that McNiven Roy (Sr. Vice President) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $3.40 per share for $25500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7500.0 shares of the TTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D (Director) disposed off 200,471 shares at an average price of $3.56 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 233,369 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI).

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 34.88% up over the past 12 months and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is 113.40% higher over the same period. RPC Inc. (RES) is 4.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.