These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 2.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.34 and a high of $143.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $89.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.71% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are -0.2% lower than the price target low of $89.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.06, the stock is -7.04% and -3.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.76 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -12.60% off its SMA200. GOOGL registered -33.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.38%.

The stock witnessed a -9.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.59%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has around 190234 employees, a market worth around $1177.26B and $282.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.07 and Fwd P/E is 14.74. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.06% and -37.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.84B, and float is at 5.94B with Short Float at 0.71%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATHER ANN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MATHER ANN sold 380 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $90.05 per share for a total of $34219.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11300.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that O’Toole Amie Thuener (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $99.87 per share for $63617.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25282.0 shares of the GOOGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, MATHER ANN (Director) disposed off 340 shares at an average price of $96.92 for $32953.0. The insider now directly holds 11,300 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -16.11% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -38.73% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -16.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.