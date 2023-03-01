These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is 75.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $10.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62%.

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is 25.42% and 45.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.18 million and changing 16.79% at the moment leaves the stock 89.30% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 112.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.21%.

The stock witnessed a 45.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.45%, and is 20.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 398 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $444.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.34% and 12.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.50%).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -375.60% this year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.23M, and float is at 155.83M with Short Float at 11.56%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boughton Soleil,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Boughton Soleil sold 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Boughton Soleil (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $9.46 per share for $18920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Boughton Soleil (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $8.14 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 237,089 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).