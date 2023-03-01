Things appear to be looking up for Blackstone Inc. (BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is 22.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.72 and a high of $132.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $89.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.04% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -31.59% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.80, the stock is -3.75% and 5.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -2.70% off its SMA200. BX registered -29.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.49%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.89%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $113.36B and $8.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.34 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 46.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.60% and -31.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 742.35M, and float is at 704.57M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Porat Ruth,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Porat Ruth bought 277 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $92.61 per share for a total of $25628.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30851.0 shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Porat Ruth (Director) bought a total of 79 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $91.78 per share for $7280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8079.0 shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Baratta Joseph (Director) disposed off 85,000 shares at an average price of $95.94 for $8.16 million. The insider now directly holds 1,122,168 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).